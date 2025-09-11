Trump Says Russian Drone Incursion Into Poland Possibly An Error: 'Could Have Been A Mistake'

Amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe, President Donald Trump downplayed the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace on Thursday, suggesting it might have been an error. This comes as European leaders express concerns over Moscow’s intentions.

Drone Incursion Might Have Been Unintentional

Trump minimized the significance of Russian drones entering Polish airspace, indicating it might have been unintentional, according to The Hill on Thursday. European leaders, however, perceive it as a deliberate action by Moscow.

Earlier this week, several Russian drones breached Poland’s airspace amidst ongoing attacks on Ukraine, raising fears of a potential escalation in the conflict that began in 2022. This incident led NATO to deploy fighter jets to intercept the drones, marking the first such response to a threat in allied airspace.

Despite the Russian Defense Ministry’s denial of targeting Poland, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, stating, “Could have been a mistake,” yet remained hopeful for a resolution.

American Allies Unsure About Putin’s Intent

American and European leaders have expressed fears that Vladimir Putin might target Poland and other neighboring nations if successful in Ukraine. Trump has struggled to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine, despite meeting with Putin in August. Meanwhile, Congress is advocating for more sanctions on Russia, though Trump has been hesitant to commit to such measures.

Poland Drone Incursion: An Escalation

The drone incursion into Poland marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, representing the first direct military engagement between a NATO member and Russian assets since the Ukraine war began in 2022. Poland’s armed forces intercepted and shot down the drones, prompting airport closures and fighter jet scrambles, highlighting the growing tensions despite recent peace negotiations.

Trump Wants Pressure On Russia Via India And China

In a related development, President Trump has urged the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India as part of a coordinated effort to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine. This request, discussed during a meeting in Washington, aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow, with the U.S. ready to “mirror” any tariffs the EU imposes on China and India. The cooperation between the U.S. and EU is crucial in implementing these measures effectively.

