President Donald Trump is reportedly set to issue executive orders that will end the cashless bail system in Washington, D.C and crack down on those who desecrate the American flag.

Washington's Bail System Could Lose Federal Funding

The Trump administration is taking steps to eliminate the cashless bail system in Washington, D.C., reported Axios. This move is part of the administration’s broader efforts to take over the city’s law enforcement.

Under the cashless bail system, a suspect can be released from custody before trial without paying any money. This system is being challenged by the Trump administration, which claims that it has led to an increase in crime, a claim that is not supported by crime statistics.

The executive order may withhold federal funding or block government-backed project approvals for Washington, D.C. if the city fails to end its cashless bail policy. It also directs law enforcement to place arrestees in federal custody instead of local custody.



In the 1990s, Washington, D.C. became one of the first jurisdictions to abolish cash bail. Under its policy, judges determine a defendant's release based on the likelihood of them appearing for trial.



Critics Say Cash Bail Burdens Poor As Trump Acts

The cash bail issue was a major point of contention during the 2024 presidential race, with Trump advocating a tough-on-crime approach and promising to target cashless bail policies. However, critics argue that cash bail disproportionately affects low-income individuals who cannot afford to post bond.

This executive order follows a series of actions by the Trump administration aimed at federalizing law enforcement in Washington D.C. Earlier this month, the administration threatened to clear homeless encampments in the city, warning of fines or jail time for those refusing shelter or services.

Elon Musk Backs Trump — D.C. Mayor Opposes Federalization

the call to federalize D.C. gained traction when Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk backed Trump’s call following an attack on a former DOGE team member.

These decisions have sparked significant debate and opposition, with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser vowing to work every day to prevent what she previously described as a “complete disaster” following the potential takeover of the Metropolitan Police by the Trump administration.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.