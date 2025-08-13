Trump Administration Threatens Fines, Jail For Washington's Homeless, Bernie Sanders Says Do This Instead

President Donald Trump’s administration is moving to forcibly clear homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., warning that those who refuse shelter or services could face fines or jail time.

Trump Administration To Enforce Existing DC Laws On Homeless Encampments

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that the administration will strictly enforce existing D.C. laws allowing police to remove homeless camps, as reported by The Hill

Under the plan, individuals will be offered space in shelters or access to addiction and mental health treatment, but those who refuse "will be susceptible to fines or to jail time."

"The homeless problem has ravaged the city," Leavitt said, citing D.C. Code 22-1307 and municipal regulation 24-100 as authority for the crackdown.

She said the rules have been "completely ignored" until now.

Sanders Blasts Trump's Homelessness Plan, Calls For Affordable Housing And Rent Caps

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized Trump's plan to forcibly remove homeless people from Washington, D.C., arguing the solution is to build millions of affordable housing units nationwide.

He also called for capping rent prices and ending tax breaks for Wall Street billionaires who buy up housing and drive rents higher.

Federal Takeover Of DC Police Sparks Aggressive Homelessness Crackdown

The move comes after President Trump on Monday assumed control of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act for up to 30 days, citing a public safety emergency.

Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, has been tapped to lead the MPD during the federal takeover.

Since Trump's March "Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful" executive order, 70 encampments have been dismantled by U.S. Park Police, Leavitt said.

The final two sites are scheduled for removal this week. Trump has also signaled the possibility of relocating homeless individuals "far from the Capital."

Trump’s Move To DC Police Gets Criticized By Mayor Bowser, Urges Caution

Trump’s move to take direct control of Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, bypassing city leadership, has been criticized by Mayor Muriel Bowser, who previously warned that a move like that could be "a complete disaster."

At a Monday press conference, Bowser pushed back against parallels to the 2020 racial justice protests, stressing her administration's readiness to maintain order.

While she said she would work daily to prevent disaster, she argued the real risk lies in eroding community trust in police, which could deter residents from reporting crimes and worsen public safety.

Bowser reaffirmed support for Police Chief Pamela Smith's leadership and noted that National Guard deployments should be strategic. She also outlined possible emergency measures, including curfews, new legislation, and seeking more congressional funding if crime spikes.

