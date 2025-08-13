Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, lauded Pennsylvania’s Grove City College for its legacy in Austrian Economics on Tuesday, principles he believes are integral to Bitcoin’s BTC/USD foundation.

The Principles Embedded In Bitcoin?

Winklevoss took to X, suggesting that students seeking “merit-based scholarships” should consider the college.

“If you’ve been shut out by DEI and other toxic policies that have destroyed ‘higher’ education, check out Grove City College. It has a big tradition in Austrian Economics, the same principles embedded in Bitcoin, and believes in merit and American values,” Winklevoss said.

The Austrian school of economics is known for its emphasis on free markets, individualism, opposition to government intervention and sound money, ideas that Bitcoin advocates believe are central to the apex cryptocurrency.

Notably, Winkelvoss graduated with a degree in Economics from Harvard College and earned an MBA from Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.

The Scholarship Details

Winklevoss was reacting to the college’s announcement of a scholarship program designed to attract America’s “most promising” students.

The scholarship will be available to first-year students beginning in the fall of 2026 and will be renewed annually if the student maintains a cumulative 3.3 GPA. In addition to a 3.5 high school GPA, the eligibility will be based on a Scholastic Assessment Test score of 1400, an American College Testing score of 31 or a Classical Learning Test score of 100.

The students will receive an annual, renewable grant of $7,500, representing a third of the College's annual tuition.

Winklevoss’ remarks come amid ongoing debates about the role of diversity, equity and inclusion policies in higher education.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to eliminate DEI programs and called on private companies to put an end to what he described as "illegal DEI discrimination and preferences.”

Winklevoss’ Conservative Leanings

Winklevoss, known for his right-wing leanings, made significant Bitcoin donations to promote the campaigns of Trump and John Deaton, a pro-cryptocurrency candidate who ran against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Previously, Winklevoss deemed the anti-immigration protests in Los Angeles as "NGO funded propaganda."

