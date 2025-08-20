Donald Trump Says He's 'At the Bottom Of The Totem Pole' With God, Links Ukraine Peace Push To Getting Into Heaven

President Donald Trump surprised viewers Tuesday morning with a rare moment of candor, saying his push for peace in Ukraine is partly driven by his concern about where he stands in the afterlife.

Trump Tells Fox & Friends He Wants To ‘Get To Heaven‘

During a call-in appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said he wants to "try and get to heaven" and acknowledged doubts about his prospects, as reported by The New York Times.

"I want to try and get to heaven, if possible," Trump told the hosts. "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

President Links Ukraine Peace Talks To His Legacy And Salvation

The comments struck an unusually self-reflective tone from the 79-year-old, who has often projected an image of invincibility.

He linked his foreign policy ambitions to his legacy and even his salvation. Trump has previously spoken about his parents being "up in heaven," while admitting he was not certain his father made it through the pearly gates.

At a White House briefing later Tuesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was sincere. "I think the president wants to get to heaven — as I hope we all do in this room as well," she told reporters.

Trump Moves Toward Putin–Zelenskyy Talks

Trump said he had called Russian President Vladimir Putin after White House meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to begin arranging a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

He later wrote on Truth Social that once the two leaders met, he planned to host a trilateral session including himself, calling it "a very good, early step" toward ending a war approaching its fourth year.

Trump also told reporters he was ready to host the trilateral meeting but remained cautious about endorsing a ceasefire.

He said he liked the concept because it could "stop killing people immediately," but warned it might allow either side to regroup militarily.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stressed that Ukraine's security relied on U.S. and allied support. He urged the return of prisoners and abducted children as a humanitarian priority and welcomed progress on U.S. air defense cooperation, including additional Patriot missile systems, which he described as "very much needed" to defend Ukraine.

Warren, Murphy Slam Trump's Putin Approach

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump for softening his stance on Putin, saying that instead of just hosting summits, he should apply more pressure on Russia to secure a just peace in Ukraine.

The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin ended without a ceasefire deal, drawing sharp criticism.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the meeting a "disaster" and a "national embarrassment," arguing Putin gained legitimacy and a platform to deny war crimes without making concessions.

