Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and a regular on Shark Tank, once publicly challenged the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s billionaire status.

What Happened: During a podcast in 2016, Cuban insinuated that Trump’s cash assets do not exceed $165 million, a sum significantly smaller than Cuban’s own wealth, estimated at $5.7 billion.

This is not the first instance of Cuban expressing criticism towards Trump. The relationship between the two, which was once amicable, has deteriorated over time.

One of the most significant criticisms from Cuban was his public questioning of Trump’s billionaire status. Cuban referred to Trump’s Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, arguing that the figures do not corroborate Trump’s claims of being a billionaire.

“I know what I’m good at, and I know what I’m not good at. I’m not so sure Donald knows what he’s not good at,” Cuban said during the interview.

Cuban also said that Trump was good at putting his name on big buildings and licensing his name on hotels, but it isn’t clear how much money that has made him.

“He’s good at that. Whether or not that’s made him a billionaire, I don’t know,” Cuban said. “He’s not transparent enough for us to actually know.”

He further examined Trump’s business undertakings, implying a lack of focus in them.

“So when you’re putting your name on steaks, and you’re putting your name on water, you’re putting your name on playing cards, you’re putting your name on all this nonsense, right? You’re not gonna make big bucks, no matter what. It’s not like Trump Steaks were gonna make him $100 million. It’s not like it was gonna make him $5 million,” Cuban added.

During the interview at that time, Cuban said he has more money than Trump. “It’s not even close, I do,” Cuban said.

“Before all the Trumpians jump on me on who has more money, the reason I know is when you file your federal election campaign reports, you have to list all your cash and liquid securities and bonds. You have to list them one by one. So we know without any question that as of May 27, Donald doesn’t have more than $165 million in cash and securities and bonds,” he said.

“And trust me, I’ve got a lot of more than that in cash, securities, and bonds. And so you know, I’m willing to bet dimes against dollars that that’s pretty much what he’s got,” he continued.

Why It Matters: The public questioning of Trump’s billionaire status by Cuban signifies a considerable intensification in their ongoing discord. This development is significant as it adds another layer to the ongoing feud between two high-profile personalities.

Cuban’s questioning of Trump’s billionaire status not only challenges Trump’s financial credibility but also hints at deeper issues in Trump’s business ventures.

This could potentially impact public perception of Trump’s business acumen and his overall reputation as a successful entrepreneur.

