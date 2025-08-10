Vance Predicts Numerous Indictments Following Trump's Treason Accusations Against Obama

In the wake of President Donald Trump‘s allegations of treason against former President Barack Obama, Vice President JD Vance has predicted a wave of indictments.

What Happened: On Sunday in an interview with Fox News, Vance shared his forecasts, weighing in on Trump's allegations and the possible fallout from the Epstein files.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has presented documents to the Department of Justice, claiming that officials from Obama’s administration intentionally associated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election with Trump.

Gabbard challenges the intelligence community’s statement that Russia favored a Trump victory, a claim contradicted by both House and Senate investigations.

Trump has demanded that Obama be prosecuted. In response, Vance said, “I absolutely want to see indictments. Look, of course, you've got to have the law follow the facts here. You don't just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law. But if you look at what Tulsi and Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks, I don't know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn't aggressive violations of the law,"

He also alleged that intelligence officials were circulating talking points from Hillary Clinton‘s campaign to voters.

Vance voiced his opposition to this alleged manipulation, saying, “I absolutely think they broke the law. You're gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that. Here's the thing that should really bother the American people. What do you want our intelligence community to be doing? I want them to be catching bad guys.”

“I want to be making sure that terrorists aren't gonna kill innocent American civilians. I don't want them laundering Hillary Clinton's campaign talking points into the American media and giving them this air of legitimacy. It is sick and it's disgusting," Vance added.

Why It Matters: The allegations of treason and the potential indictments that could follow are significant. They highlight the ongoing tension and political divide in the country.

The accusations also underscore the continuing controversy surrounding the 2016 presidential election and the alleged Russian interference.

The potential indictments could have far-reaching implications for those involved and could further intensify the political climate.

Image: Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI