Ex-CIA Officer Refutes Gabbard's Claim Against Obama: 'We Had Intel To Show That Specific Goal of Russians Was To Get Trump Elected'

A former CIA officer has debunked claims made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard had previously accused the Obama administration of manipulating Russian intelligence to undermine Trump’s 2016 election victory.

What Happened: According to a report, Susan Miller, a CIA veteran, dismissed Gabbard’s allegations.

Miller, who was part of the team that compiled the 2019 Mueller report, said in an interview with CNN, “We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected.”

As per the report, Miller further clarified that during the investigation, they were only directed to “look at the data” and no one influenced the conclusions of the report. She added that if there had been any pressure, she and her team would have resigned.

"What Tulsi is saying is we only want to hear anything that's pro-Trump, pro-Trump policy, pro-this, pro-current Republican Party, from any of our intel services. And if we hear anything that's not that? Then we're going to come after you," Miller added.

"We looked at everything, and we're being now told that we somehow did it wrong," she continued.

On July 18, Gabbard released a report claiming that the Obama administration had fabricated the “Russia hoax,” labeling it a “treasonous conspiracy.” Despite criticism from former President Obama and others, Gabbard has continued to stand by her claims.

Miller’s statements contradict Gabbard’s “evidence,” aligning with a bipartisan 2020 Senate Intelligence Committee report that also concluded Russia had attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Why It Matters: This development adds a new layer to the ongoing debate over Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gabbard’s allegations against the Obama administration had stirred controversy, with her report being heavily criticized by several political figures, including former President Obama.

Miller’s refutation of Gabbard’s claims, backed by the 2020 Senate Intelligence Committee report, challenges the validity of Gabbard’s accusations and reiterates the conclusion that Russia did attempt to influence the election in Trump’s favor.

