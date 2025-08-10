August 10, 2025 12:12 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk's Favorability Rating Among Americans Has Tanked Since January

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Elon Musk finished dead last in favorability in a recent Gallup poll asking Americans to assess 14 world figures.

What Happened: Musk’s approval ratings have taken a nosedive following his contentious tenure at the White House and the ensuing fallout with President Donald Trump.

Musk’s actions have not only tarnished his personal image but have also triggered a substantial decline in Tesla’s sales and revenues.

The Gallup poll showed that 61% of 1,000 randomly chosen American adults held a negative view of Musk. This follows Musk’s participation in the Department of Government Efficiency, his warnings about the difficulties under a Trump presidency, and his plans to revamp government agencies.

Before starting his White House work, Musk was viewed slightly more negatively than positively (43% favorable, 47% unfavorable). In the July poll, Musk’s favorable rating was 33% favorable, with 61% unfavorable — a 24-point downward swing.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Lawyer Says Trump Could Set Sights on Musk’s Billions: ‘It Bothers Him That He Is the Richest Man’

The poll also shows a sharp drop in approval ratings for several current and former Trump administration figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump, signaling a turbulent run-up to next year's midterm elections.

The Gallup poll, conducted from July 7 to 21, revealed that Pope Leo XIV holds a net favorability score of +46, significantly higher than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (+18) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) (+11). Pope Leo’s 57% favorability rating aligns with the initial ratings of his predecessors, Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI

Simultaneously, French President Emmanuel Macron and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) received mixed reviews, with a large portion of respondents expressing neutrality. Conversely, personalities like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were viewed unfavorably.

Why It Matters: The plummeting popularity of Musk, a key figure in the tech and automotive industries, could have far-reaching implications.

His controversial actions and the resulting public sentiment could potentially influence consumer behavior and investor confidence, impacting not just Tesla but the broader electric vehicle market.

The termination of the federal program involving Musk also raises questions about the future of public-private partnerships in the tech sector.

