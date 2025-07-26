Independent Voters' Approval Rating Of Donald Trump Plummets, Latest Poll Indicates

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has seen a notable dip among independent voters, as indicated by a new Gallup survey.

What Happened: The poll, conducted from July 7 to 21, 2025, shows a significant drop in Trump’s job approval rating among all American adults, now at 37 percent, the lowest in his second term.

The approval rating among self-identified independent voters is even lower, standing at just 29 percent, equaling his lowest rating with this group in either of his terms.

Key issues including the federal budget, economy, and immigration are believed to be contributing factors to this decline.

The poll indicated that 73 percent of independents are dissatisfied with Trump’s handling of the federal budget, while 68 percent expressed disapproval of his handling of the economy.

Trump’s approach to immigration, a key part of his agenda, also failed to win over independent voters, with a mere 30 percent expressing approval.

Why It Matters: This downward trend in approval ratings could serve as a red flag for Republican leaders as they strategize for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, where they hope to maintain their hold on the House and Senate.

The dwindling support from independent voters, often seen as the swing vote in elections, could potentially upset their plans.

Image: Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI