Musk Says Steve Bannon Will 'Go to Prison for a Long Time' After Deportation Jab: 'He Has Lifetime of Crime To Pay For'

In the latest development in their ongoing feud, Elon Musk and Steve Bannon have each predicted severe legal repercussions for the other.

What Happened: Bannon has suggested that Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen, should be deported.

During the war of words on X, Musk, in turn, predicted that Bannon — who previously served a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress — could face a longer prison term.

Bannon has expressed criticism of Musk’s plans to establish a new political party. He questioned the legitimacy of a “non-American” starting an America Party and suggested that Musk, who was born in South Africa, “may be here illegally.”

Musk responded by predicting that Bannon would return to prison for a long time, stating, “He has a lifetime of crime to pay for.” He did not specify the crimes that could potentially land Bannon back in prison.

During the 2024 election cycle, Musk reportedly spent approximately $291 million, notably to support Trump, according to OpenSecrets.org.

However, the two had a falling out over President Donald Trump's signature "big beautiful bill." Musk had stated that he would form his new party as an alternative to both Republicans and Democrats if the bill passed, which it did.

Bannon, who headed Trump's 2016 campaign and served as chief strategist early in Trump's first administration, was pardoned by Trump in 2021 in a fraud case.

Despite this, Musk implied that more legal trouble may be heading Bannon's way.

Why It Matters: This feud between Musk and Bannon, two influential figures in their respective fields, has the potential to impact their future endeavors.

Musk’s plans for a new political party could be affected by Bannon’s accusations, while Bannon’s legal future could be influenced by Musk’s predictions.

The feud also highlights the ongoing tensions within the political landscape, reflecting the broader divisions within American society.

