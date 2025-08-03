MTG Continues Break From GOP: 'The Course That It's On, I Don't Want To Have Anything To Do With It'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is reportedly distancing herself from the Republican Party, citing discontent with its current direction.

What Happened: Greene’s disillusionment with the GOP has been growing. “The course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it,” she said.

While not directly criticizing President Donald Trump, Greene expressed dissatisfaction with the White House’s decision to withdraw Elise Stefanik‘s nomination for United Nations ambassador in favor of Mike Waltz, who is known for his involvement in the Signalgate scandal, reports the Daily Mail.

Greene also raised concerns about the treatment of women within the party. “I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” she stated.

Additionally, Greene criticized the GOP for moving away from the “America First” policy and ignoring the interests of workers and ordinary Americans. She pointed to the party’s lack of support for her recent initiatives as evidence of this shift.

Among her initiatives, Greene has been pushing for renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” making English the official language, defunding NPR and PBS, and criminalizing “deadly” weather manipulation.

She expressed her desire for the GOP to refocus on reducing foreign aid, slashing federal spending, decreasing the national debt, and combating inflation. “What happened to all those issues?” she asked.

Why It Matters: Greene’s break with the GOP could signal a growing divide within the party, reflecting a broader trend of political polarization in the United States.

Her criticism of the party’s trajectory and treatment of women could potentially influence other members’ perceptions and decisions.

Furthermore, her focus on issues such as reducing foreign aid and federal spending, and combating inflation, highlight key policy areas that may become focal points in future political debates.

