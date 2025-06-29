Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Muslim Takeover' Threatens American Women

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has expressed her fears regarding what she believes to be the most significant threat to the freedom of American women.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Greene voiced her concern about the possibility of a “Muslim takeover” and the subsequent enforcement of Sharia law as the most substantial danger to American women’s liberty.

These comments by Greene were in response to a question about a post she made after Zohran Mamdani‘s victory in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary.

The post featured the Statue of Liberty dressed in a burqa, accompanied by the caption, "This hits hard."

Upon being asked to explain her post, During the interview with The Hill, Greene stated that she was alluding to the threat of a “Muslim takeover, or possibly Sharia law,” which she perceives as a severe threat to all American women.

“That is a great threat to every single American woman. And I think that's something all women should never want or allow to happen in America. And it's important to talk about those things," MTG said.

"I'm an American woman, and I have all the freedoms in the world to never have to bow to a religion that would force me to cover my body up and only see my eyes and my fingertips. And that is a major threat for all American women, and I think that's something that hits hard for all women," she added.

Mamdani has not shown any interest in imposing Sharia law. Mamdani’s platform comprises policies such as free city bus transportation, publicly funded childcare, and a rent freeze.

Greene’s statements have surfaced amidst a surge of racially charged comments from some Republicans following Mamdani’s primary victory.

Why It Matters: Greene’s comments highlight the ongoing tensions and racial divisions within American politics. The fear of a “Muslim takeover” and the enforcement of Sharia law, as expressed by Greene, is not supported by the actions or policies of Muslim politicians in the U.S. such as Mamdani.

