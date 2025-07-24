Marjorie Taylor Greene Increases These 2 Stocks In Portfolio, Including This AI Name Up Over 100% YTD

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is one of the most active members of Congress when it comes to buying stocks in 2025. The congresswoman recently disclosed buying two stocks, including one that caused red flags earlier this year.

What Happened: Greene recently disclosed buying two stocks and U.S. Treasury Bills in a new filing, as reported on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Greene disclosed buying PepsiCo Inc PEP for the first time this year, buying $1,000 to $15,000 on July 15. The stock purchase came days before the beverage giant reported quarterly financial results.

Greene also disclosed buying $1,000 to $15,000 in Palantir Technologies PLTR stock.

This marked the latest time that Greene has bought Palantir stock in 2025 and came days before the company hit new 52-week highs.

In total, Greene has bought Palantir stock four times in 2025 with the following transactions:

February 12: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on February 14

$1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on February 14 April 8: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on April 11

$1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on April 11 April 9 : $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on April 11

: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on April 11 July 15: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on July 22

Greene's past disclosure of buying Palantir stock raised red flags given her committee assignments within Congress.

Several of the trades made by Greene in the past could raise red flags as conflicts of interest given her congressional committee assignments. Greene is a member of the following committees:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability: Chairwoman, Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.)

House Committee on Homeland Security: Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability

Palantir Technologies is a company that regularly lands government contracts. As a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Greene could have an inside track on upcoming contracts with Palantir.

In fact, several days after Greene disclosed buying Palantir stock in April, the company announced a new $30 million government contract to enhance immigration enforcement tools.

Why It's Important: In 2024, Greene ranked 23rd among members of Congress who made stock transactions based on a return of +30.2%, outperforming the broader stock market.

While Greene is far from the only member of Congress buying Palantir stock, her committee assignments might make her purchases that much more newsworthy than those of other elected members.

Greene's trades earlier this year were also flagged due to the timing of buying shares of several stocks as the market declined on news of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. The stocks soared after Trump announced a pause to tariffs, with Greene showing a quick profit on her recent trades at the time.

Greene took pride in her transactions, despite other members of Congress calling for an investigation into whether Trump and his allies participated in insider trading.

“I think that criticism is laughable. President Trump has been talking about tariffs for decades,” Greene told reporters when asked about the trades at a recent town hall event in Georgia, in a clip shared by Unusual Whales. The congresswoman used the opportunity to boast about her stock performance, which ranked her as one of the top trading members of Congress in 2024.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody that has financial sense does."

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information, everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn’t a secret.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or PELOSI Act based on the first letter of each of the main words. The name takes aim at Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump have voiced support for the ban on Congressional trading.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir hit new 52-week highs of $155.68 on Thursday. The stock is up 106% year-to-date in 2025 and up over 480% in the last year.

