Trump's Name Reportedly Found In Epstein Files By Justice Department, Pam Bondi Says President Was Made 'Aware Of The Findings'

The Justice Department has uncovered Donald Trump’s name in documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. This revelation came during a routine briefing in May, when Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump at the White House. The documents reportedly contain unverified information about numerous individuals who had socialized with Epstein.

What Happened: The mention of Trump’s name does not imply any wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The Justice Department decided against releasing further documents due to sensitive content, including child pornography. The decision was publicly announced on July 7 through a memo on their website.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that nothing in the files warranted further investigation. They also mentioned plans to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell for additional information. Maxwell, convicted in 2021 for aiding Epstein’s trafficking, is seeking to overturn her conviction.

See Also: Gen X Voters Boost Donald Trump's Approval Rating — Here's What's Driving It – Benzinga

Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, dismissed the report as “fake news.” The decision not to release the files has sparked backlash from Trump’s political base, with some supporters feeling betrayed. The administration has faced internal disagreements over the handling of the Epstein documents.

Bondi and Blanche told the Journal that the Trump briefing was “part of our routine” and that they had made the president “aware of the findings.”

Why It Matters: The Justice Department’s decision not to release further documents has been met with public backlash, prompting renewed interest in the Epstein case. Under Bondi’s direction, Deputy Attorney General Blanche has reached out to Maxwell to discuss her potential cooperation with prosecutors. This move signifies a shift in the DOJ’s approach, as no previous administration had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government.

Additionally, the DOJ, backed by Trump, has moved to unseal grand jury testimony related to Epstein, highlighting the public’s persistent interest in the case. This motion followed criticism over the administration’s handling of Epstein-related documents, with Bondi previously promising to release all pertinent documents before retracting her statement.

Elon Musk has criticized Trump for calling the Epstein case a “hoax,” further fueling the controversy surrounding the case.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo Courtesy: Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal