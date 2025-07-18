Trump-Backed DOJ Motion Seeks Release Of Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell Grand Jury Transcripts

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has moved to unseal grand jury testimony related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

What Happened: The Justice Department has emphasized the public’s persistent interest in the Epstein case, highlighting the necessity of releasing the transcripts, according to a report by CNN. A similar motion was filed concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi initiated this motion following criticism over the administration’s handling of Epstein-related documents. Bondi, who had previously promised to release all pertinent documents, recently retracted her statement, citing a lack of evidence for a “client list” or foul play in Epstein’s death.

See Also: TACO Paradox: Justin Wolfers Explains ‘New Loop’ — Wall Street Is Not Tanking Expecting Trump To ‘Chicken Out’, But He’s ‘Not Chickening Out’ Because Wall Street Isn’t Tanking

The filing noted that a review was conducted to uncover evidence for investigating uncharged third parties, but none was found. The decision to release the testimony now rests with a federal judge, who must consult with victims and uncharged individuals mentioned, a process that could take an extended period.

Why It Matters: The move to unseal the grand jury testimony is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to manage the narrative surrounding Epstein’s case. Recently, President Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more documents related to Epstein, subject to court approval. This decision comes amid backlash from the MAGA community over undisclosed files.

FBI Director Kash Patel has publicly dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the case, affirming his commitment to his role under Trump’s administration. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for greater transparency, diverging from Trump’s stance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock