Polls: Most Americans Want an Alternative To Two-Party System — But Not Elon Musk's

Polls indicate that Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s “America Party” is not resonating with the American public.

What Happened: Polls conducted in early to mid-July have identified a common pattern. Although a significant portion of Americans are in favor of a third political party, enthusiasm wanes when the party is linked to Musk.

According to YouGov poll, while 45% of Americans are supportive of a third party, a mere 11% would consider joining one initiated by Musk.

A CNN poll also reflected these results, indicating that 63% of Americans are in favor of a third party, a number that falls to 25% when Musk is the party’s leader.

The polls, which included over 1,000 respondents, suggest that the reluctance towards a Musk-led party may be primarily driven by independent and Democratic-leaning voters.

Musk, who is currently the wealthiest individual globally, initially proposed the idea of a third party in response to his objections to the “Big Beautiful Bill,” a crucial piece of legislation in President Donald Trump‘s domestic agenda.

However, despite two weeks passing since his announcement, Musk has yet to take any formal steps towards establishing the party.

Why It Matters: The lukewarm response to Musk’s proposed ‘America Party’ underscores the challenges that third parties face in the United States, where the political landscape is dominated by the Democratic and Republican parties.

The data from these polls suggest that while there is a desire for more political options, the public may be hesitant to support a party led by a figure primarily known for his business ventures, such as Tesla Inc.

This development could potentially influence Musk’s future political ambitions and the public’s perception of business leaders in politics.

