Anthony Scaramucci Wants 'To Discuss' New Party With Musk, Mark Cuban Offers Ballot Access Aid

Elon Musk‘s announcement of the formation of the America Party has drawn the attention of several prominent figures, including Mark Cuban and Anthony Scaramucci.

What Happened: On Saturday, Musk, a previous supporter of President Donald Trump, revealed the creation of the new party after a disagreement with Trump over his spending bill.

Musk, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen born abroad, is ineligible to run for president but can endorse third-party candidates. On July 4, he conducted a poll asking if people desired a new party, with a majority of 65.4% respondents in favor. Subsequent to the poll, Musk declared the establishment of the America Party on X.

Notable figures such as billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci have shown interest in the new party.

Cuban indicated his willingness to collaborate with the Center for Competitive Democracy to assist the party in getting on ballots, while Scaramucci showed interest in meeting to discuss the party.

However, the party has also been met with criticism. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, criticized the party on his podcast, while Roger Stone, a seasoned Republican strategist, voiced concerns about the party potentially dividing the Republican vote.

Why It Matters: This move by Musk could potentially disrupt the current two-party system in the U.S. politics.

The interest shown by high-profile figures like Cuban and Scaramucci suggests that the America Party could gain significant traction.

However, concerns about splitting the Republican vote highlight the challenges the new party may face in the political landscape.

