President Donald Trump has asked for the release of more documents associated with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and has also threatened to take legal action against The Wall Street Journal.

What Happened: President Trump has called for the release of additional documents connected to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that in 2003, Epstein's then-assistant, Ghislaine Maxwell, gathered letters from Donald Trump and dozens of Epstein's other associates to compile a birthday album for him.

In a social media post on Thursday night, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval!” Bondi confirmed that she is prepared to ask the court to unseal the grand jury transcripts on Friday.

Trump also threatened legal action against The Wall Street Journal and its parent company, News Corp NWSA, for publishing what he called a “false, malicious, and defamatory” article. He claimed to have informed the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, and News Corp’s chair emeritus, Rupert Murdoch, that the letter in question was fake.

SEE ALSO: ‘Elon Musk Promised Us Trillions In Cuts. Now, We Are Down To $9 Billion,’ Says Fox News Host

Why It Matters: This development comes amid the Trump administration’s struggle to control the backlash around the Epstein files.

It was reported that the administration is grappling with the fallout from its decision to withhold documents concerning Epstein, with the White House considering various strategies, including the release of new documents and the appointment of a special prosecutor.

However, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the President “would not” recommend a special prosecutor.

Trump’s allies have been pushing for the release of additional Epstein-related documents, a promise Trump made during his 2024 presidential campaign. The Justice Department’s recent statement that no additional documents warrant public disclosure has sparked outrage among Trump’s supporters.

Furthermore, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk‘s recent post questioning the whereabouts of further Epstein disclosures has reignited tensions over transparency in high-profile political and tech circles. Despite Musk’s public promise, traders remain unconvinced that Trump will follow through.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock