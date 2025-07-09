Trump's Approval Ratings Drop As Musk Readies Third Party Launch

President Donald Trump is receiving lower approval ratings in July as compared to mid-June and is nearing record lows for his net approval rating since taking office in January.

What Happened: Trump's signing of the "Big Beautiful Bill," which has received minimal support from voters, is likely the reason for his lower approval ratings this week, along with the potential launch of a new political party by billionaire Elon Musk.

A new Morning Consult poll shows Trump with a 45% approval rating and a 52% disapproval rating. Trump's net approval rating of -7 points is just shy of the -8 net approval rating he had in mid-June.

The president's net approval of -8 in mid-June and late April was the lowest he has had since taking office in January 2025.

"One Big Beautiful Bill" has not been loved by voters and the poll makes that evident. Among all voters, 37% supported the bill, while 52% opposed it. Among the political parties, 78% of Democrats opposed the bill, while 68% of Republicans supported it.

Among Independent voters, 58% said they opposed the bill, while 27% supported it.

The signing of the bill could put one sector in particular into focus among voters and be worrisome for Trump and the Republican Party.

When Trump took office, his approval rating for handling healthcare was +9, indicating that voters were more likely to approve than disapprove. That completely flipped after the bill was signed, with 41% approving of Trump's handling of healthcare and 50% disapproving. This gives Trump a -9 net rating for handling healthcare, with many questions remaining about cuts to Medicaid and their implications for voters.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Are Making Huge Investments In 2025. See What They’re Buying And Selling With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It's Important: Trump won the 2024 presidential election in both the Electoral College (312 to 226) and the popular vote (49.8% to 48.3%). As a Republican, he also has majority control in both the House and Senate.

While Trump may have been popular with around 50% or more of voters ahead of the 2024 election, he has since lost support.

Since taking office, past polls from Morning Consult have shown Trump losing support across key sectors, including the economy, foreign policy, immigration and his proposed handling of healthcare.

Some of these areas were among the strongest for Trump when he took office. In many cases, they have turned from net positive to net negative ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock