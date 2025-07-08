Musk Vs. Trump: Tesla CEO Is Down $87 Billion In 2025 But Still Worth 49X More Than Trump Media & Trump Coin

The wealth of Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to take a hit in 2025, with the tech billionaire’s push into politics weighing down the value of his electric vehicle company.

The value of Musk's net worth has decreased significantly in 2025, as he announces the launch of his so-called America Party in a move that could disrupt President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk’s plan to launch the America Party has not been positively received by Trump or Tesla shareholders.

Tesla stock declined Monday following news that Musk is forming a third party and pushing deeper into U.S. politics, items that were newsworthy over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Musk's net worth declined by $15.3 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The Tesla CEO is now worth $346 billion.

Musk has lost $86.7 billion in net worth in 2025, with the price of Tesla shares down 20.7% as of Tuesday.

While this is a substantial hit to Musk's net worth, he remains the world's richest person by a wide margin. Ranking behind Musk is Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $253 billion. While many of the other richest people in the world have added to their net worths in 2025, they are still around $100 billion or more behind Musk.

In the ongoing feud between Musk and Trump, it is also interesting to see how much more Musk and his companies are worth. Benzinga previously reported that Musk was worth 77 times more than Trump.

With Musk's latest $346 billion wealth figure, he is now worth 49 times the combined value of Trump Media & Technology Group DJT and Trump Coin TRUMP/USD.

Trump Media is valued at around $5.3 billion, and the Trump Coin is worth $1.7 billion. Both items are connected to the president with Trump currently owning 114,750,000 DJT shares worth around $2.2 billion.

As Benzinga previously reported, Trump is worth an estimated $5.3 billion, according to Forbes, as he does not appear on the top 500 list and requires a minimum wealth of $6.9 billion to be included in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Benzinga reached out to the White House for clarity on Trump’s net worth figure and did not receive a response.

While the price of Tesla declines, Musk's net worth remains significantly higher than that of the president or companies and assets associated with him.

Why It's Important: Musk’s wealth hit over $400 billion in late 2024 on optimism from the 2024 presidential election win by Trump. Months later, Tesla stock and Musk’s wealth fell as his time commitment away from the EV giant weighed on the stock, and his time dedicated to politics led to boycotts against the auto brand.

Regardless of how much Musk and Trump are worth, the Tesla CEO’s net worth is significantly higher, but investors may soon learn which figure truly matters when it comes to valuing Tesla.

Trump has threatened to investigate the subsidies that Tesla receives and is again speaking critically of electric vehicles. Tesla investors should also keep in mind that Trump was once strongly opposed to autonomous vehicles and stated that he would ban them from the road. The president appears to have had a change of heart or been influenced by Musk to make it easier to get autonomous vehicles on the road today.

Musk set a Guinness World Record in 2022 with the largest single-year wealth drop, with his net worth declining between $180 billion and $200 billion.

It is unlikely that Musk could see such a significant drop again in 2025, but continued battles between Musk and Trump could be a storyline to watch.

Photo: Shutterstock