Tim Cook Says 'Heartbroken' By Devastating Loss Caused By Texas Floods, Ron DeSantis Vows To Support Lone Star State

Prominent U.S. leaders, including Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook, former President Barack Obama and officials from both parties, reacted with grief and solidarity as catastrophic floods in Texas left at least 78 dead and dozens more missing.

What Happened: Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday and said, "We are heartbroken by the devastating loss caused by the flooding in Texas."

He promised that Apple would help with relief and recovery efforts on the ground.

Obama called the flooding "heartbreaking" and said he and Michelle Obama are praying for everyone who lost someone or is waiting for news, especially the parents of missing children.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called it "unimaginable heartbreak," while former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, "America's heart is broken for the families and communities devastated by the deadly floods in Texas this weekend."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pledged active assistance, deploying three swiftwater rescue teams to Texas via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Why It's Important: The floods, triggered by torrential rain that caused the Guadalupe River to overflow, have claimed at least 78 lives, including 28 children, officials confirmed Sunday, reported Reuters.

The epicenter was Kerr County, where most of the fatalities occurred. Ten others died across four neighboring counties, and at least 41 people remain missing. More than 850 people have been rescued so far, many clinging to trees as a second wave of flooding looms, the report said.

Among the hardest-hit locations was Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian girls’ summer camp, where 10 campers and one counselor remain unaccounted for.

President Donald Trump, speaking from New Jersey, offered condolences and said he would likely visit the area Friday. "It's a horrible thing that took place… God bless the state of Texas," he said.

Photo Courtesy: Westlight on Shutterstock.com

