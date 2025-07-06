Unprecedented Texas Flash Floods Result In Over 50 Fatalities, 27 Girls Still Missing

According to latest reports, flash floods in Texas have led to the loss of more than 50 lives, with 27 girls from a summer camp still missing. This incident marks one of the deadliest flooding events in the state’s history.

What Happened: A storm that dumped nearly a foot of rain in the region triggered sudden floods. These floods swept through Central Texas, causing extensive devastation and loss of life. The Guadalupe River in Kerr County, known for its historic summer camps, was among the areas most severely affected.

Search and rescue teams, equipped with helicopters, boats, and drones, are making relentless efforts to locate survivors and rescue those stranded by the floodwaters. The search for the 27 missing girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River, continues amidst the debris and destruction, reports Associated Press.

The floodwaters, which surged 26 feet on the Guadalupe River in just 45 minutes, washed away homes and vehicles. Despite the ongoing rain and flash flood warnings, rescue operations persist.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state, urging Texans to pray for the lives lost, those still missing, and the recovery of the affected communities.

The governor also assured that new areas are being searched as the water recedes.

Concerns are being raised about the adequacy of the warning and preparedness measures in place, especially in areas known to be vulnerable to flooding. The number of missing persons remains uncertain due to the popularity of the region during the July Fourth holiday period.

While weather forecasts had predicted rain, the intensity of the downpour, equivalent to months’ worth of rain for the area, was unexpected. The search for survivors continues amidst challenging conditions, with more than 850 people rescued in the last 36 hours.

This catastrophic event underscores the importance of effective disaster preparedness and response measures, particularly in regions known for their vulnerability to such natural calamities.

The unexpected intensity of the rainfall and the subsequent flash floods highlight the unpredictability of weather patterns and the urgent need for robust early warning systems.

The ongoing rescue operations and the search for the missing girls from Camp Mystic underscore the human toll of such disasters and the critical role of timely and coordinated response efforts.

