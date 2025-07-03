Trump's $3.3 Trillion Bill Passes: Will Vulnerable Americans Pay The Price?

In a major political victory, President Donald Trump secured the first legislative triumph of his second term, as House Republicans passed his sweeping domestic agenda bill on Thursday, just ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Dubbed the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," the $3.3 trillion package includes a mix of tax cuts, military and border security boosts, and the steepest federal safety net reductions in decades, CNN reports.

The Senate had approved the legislation earlier in the week, and despite opposition from two House Republicans, the bill cleared both chambers largely along party lines. GOP leaders — Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune — overcame internal resistance to deliver on Trump's top campaign promises.

The bill makes permanent the 2017 individual tax cuts and doubles the standard deduction, a move the Tax Policy Center says will save the average filer about $2,900 in 2026. Seniors will temporarily get an added $6,000 deduction, but Trump's campaign pledge to end Social Security taxes was dropped.

At the heart of the package are aggressive changes to Medicaid and SNAP. The bill imposes new work requirements and paperwork hurdles that the Congressional Budget Office estimates will cause 12 million people to lose Medicaid coverage, CBS News reports. States will shoulder more program costs and face penalties for high payment errors.

Regarding education, the bill caps graduate loans and phases out popular programs, including Grad PLUS and subsidized loans. Forgiveness options shrink, and new borrowing limits will hit middle-class families the hardest.

Yet, the bill also introduces a pilot program called "Trump Accounts." Every baby born from 2025 through 2028 will receive a $1,000 stock market account seeded by the federal government, with parents allowed to contribute up to $5,000 annually.

Democrats, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the helm, criticized the bill as favoring the wealthy while placing undue burdens on vulnerable communities.

Jeffries vowed to make the bill the centerpiece of 2026 midterm campaigns, citing $295 billion in SNAP cuts and a $1 trillion Medicaid rollback.

Despite the backlash, Trump and GOP leaders are already celebrating what they view as a defining legislative moment — a bet that the benefits will outweigh the political risks come election season.

