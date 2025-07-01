July 1, 2025 8:31 PM 2 min read

'One Big Beautiful Bill' Passes Senate With JD Vance's Tie-Breaking Vote, Trump Says 'It's Going To Go Very Nicely In The House"

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

Senate Republicans have managed to pass President Donald Trump’s massive tax-and-spending bill, a package that could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt. The legislation is now set to move to the House of Representatives for potential final approval.

What Happened: The Senate passed the bill by a narrow margin on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. The bill, which encompasses tax cuts, reductions in social safety net programs, and increased spending on the armed forces and immigration enforcement, is now headed to the House of Representatives. Despite opposition from some Republicans, Trump wants to sign it into law by the July 4 holiday.

The bill also extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, introduces new tax breaks for income from tips and overtime pay. It proposes to cut about $930 billion of spending on the Medicaid health program and food aid for low-income Americans. It also plans to repeal many of former President Joe Biden’s green-energy incentives.

See Also: Elon Musk Is Unhappy With Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ And Just Reminded Everyone That 80% ‘Voted’ For A New Party

The legislation, which has highlighted Republican divides over $36.2 trillion debt, would raise the federal government’s self-imposed debt ceiling by $5 trillion. The Senate passed the measure in a 51-50 vote with Vice President JD Vance breaking a tie. The vote followed an all-night debate in which Republicans grappled with the bill’s price tag and its impact on the healthcare system.

The vote in the House, where Republicans hold a 220-212 majority, is expected to be close. Trump, who will be “deeply involved” in pushing House Republicans to approve the bill, described it as a “great bill” and said that “it’s going to go very nicely in the House.”

Why It Matters: The bill has sparked controversy and opposition. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) warned that the bill’s passage could downgrade the U.S. credit rating to BBB status, signaling financial distress. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized the bill as a “gift to the billionaire class,” causing harm to millions of working-class American families. Furthermore, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., expressed his displeasure over the bill and threatened to launch an “America Party” if Congress approves the spending package.

Photo Courtesy: Framalicious on Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Loading...
Loading...
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$300.36-5.45%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.20
Growth
90.88
Quality
73.89
Value
9.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved