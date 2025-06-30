US Housing Market Is 'Not Just Broken, It's Rigged,' Says Craig Shapiro As Mamdani Vows To Build 200,000 Publicly Subsidized Homes, Freeze Rent In NYC

Economist Craig Shapiro has been calling for a national housing policy overhaul, as he believes the housing market is “rigged,” amid New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani‘s ambitious housing reform agenda.

What Happened: In a detailed Substack essay and an X thread, the macro strategist at the Bears Trap Report, Shapiro, highlights how the housing market has become an “over-subsidized, under-scrutinized asset class in America.”

According to him, “Housing is no longer just shelter,” it's an asset class, and “It's time for a reset — one that unwinds the monetary premium embedded in home prices and redirects policy toward making shelter accessible again.”

This comes amid the rising popularity of the Democratic primary winner for mayor of New York City, Mamdani. Apart from affordable childcare, taxing the rich, free buses, and raising minimum wages, his ambitious agenda also includes a $70 billion dream of building 200,000 units of affordable housing and freezing rent on the city's nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments.

Meanwhile, Shapiro explains that housing policy in the U.S. is not just economic — it's political. The current regime benefits several powerful groups:

Homeowners who rely on home appreciation for retirement security.

Real estate agents and lenders earn more from higher prices.

Institutional landlords benefit from the limited supply and rising rents.

Local governments fear voter backlash if property values fall.

“And so, despite growing unaffordability, tax advantages for homeowners persist. Zoning laws continue to restrict supply. Investors still enjoy favorable treatment through 1031 exchanges and depreciation loopholes. All while 36% of Americans — renters — receive almost none of these benefits,” he adds.

Why It Matters: As a solution to the crisis, Shapiro advocates for a “Great Housing Reset” to shift the focus from housing as a speculative asset to affordable shelter.

It includes gradually phasing out mortgage interest deductions and capping capital gains exclusions for high-income earners on primary residences, eliminating 1031 exchanges for residential investment properties, and linking federal infrastructure funding to local zoning reforms that encourage multifamily housing.

Furthermore, he suggests redirecting federal support from homeowners to renters through universal housing vouchers and renter equity programs, believing these changes would lead to a “soft landing” for housing prices and a more equitable, accessible housing market.

