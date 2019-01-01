ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF
(ARCA:RWR)
96.90
-1.81[-1.83%]
At close: Jun 10
15 minutes delayed

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA:RWR), Quotes and News Summary

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA: RWR)

There is no Press for this Ticker

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA: RWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF's (RWR) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF.

Q
What is the target price for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) stock?
A

There is no analysis for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)?
A

The stock price for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA: RWR) is $96.9 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q
When is SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA:RWR) reporting earnings?
A

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF.