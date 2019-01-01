SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA:RWR), Quotes and News Summary

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA: RWR)
You can purchase shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA: RWR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF.
There is no analysis for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF
The stock price for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARCA: RWR) is $96.9 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.
SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF.