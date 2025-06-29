Amy Coney Barrett Earns Trump's Credit After Court Ruling: 'I Have Great Respect For Her'

Amy Coney Barrett drew high praise from President Donald Trump during a surprise press conference on June 27, after authoring a Supreme Court decision that narrows the authority of lower federal courts to issue nationwide injunctions.

The ruling marked a significant legal win for Trump's administration, which has long criticized district judges for blocking its policies coast to coast.

USA Today reports that the Supreme Court ordered district judges to revisit broad rulings that temporarily blocked enforcement of federal policies, a move that Trump and his team celebrated as a return to constitutional order.

Also Read: Trump Flips On Canada Trade Deal, Sending Shivers Through Wall Street

Justice Barrett authored the 6-3 majority opinion.

Trump praised her work, calling the ruling “brilliantly written,” and also thanked Chief Justice John Roberts for supporting the decision. Attorney General Pam Bondi, present at the White House, criticized what she termed “imperial judges” who she claimed overstepped their authority by issuing nationwide blocks on Trump-era directives.

Bondi highlighted that judges in states like Maryland, California, and Washington were behind the bulk of injunctions against the administration.

The ruling, she said, puts power back into elected hands and gives Americans what they voted for.

Trump emphasized that the decision could help his administration win its legal battle against birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented or temporary immigrants.

While some Trump loyalists have previously criticized Barrett for ruling against the administration on foreign aid matters, her authorship of this opinion drew praise from the president.

Trump noted, “I have great respect for her, I always have.”

The president also discussed hurdles facing his tax and spending bill, acknowledging delays in the Senate.

He cited resistance from Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, but stopped short of backing efforts to remove her.

The House passed the bill, which includes provisions on border security and tax cuts, but its future in the Senate remains uncertain.

Trump also lashed out at Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, who won New York’s mayoral primary, labeling him a “communist” and warning of dire consequences for the country.

On tariffs, Trump brushed off economists’ recession fears, claiming critics should “go back to business school.”

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: