Thomas Massie Says He'll Recode Debt Clock To Track Time Since Trump Last Tweeted At Him

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) announced on Monday he will reprogram his debt clock badge to display milliseconds elapsed since President Donald Trump last tweeted attacks against him, escalating their public feud over fiscal policy and Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

What Happened: “I’m going to program my debt badge to display the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since DonaldTrump has tweeted at me last,” Massie wrote on X, referencing Trump’s criticism calling him “not MAGA” and demanding voters “GET THIS ‘B*M’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!”

The Kentucky congressman’s digital badge currently displays the U.S. national debt at $36.21 trillion, serving as his ongoing protest against government spending. His plan to reprogram it represents a direct response to Trump’s attacks following Massie’s opposition to the administration’s tax legislation.

The conflict stems from Massie’s resistance to Trump’s proposed “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which aims to extend 2017 tax cuts. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of a “$4 trillion tax hike” without the legislation, citing support from “300 leading economists.”

Why It Matters: Massie countered that “the biggest tax will be when you must monetize the debt to pay for the BBB,” referring to Federal Reserve money creation that drives inflation. He criticized the bill’s removal of the $10,000 state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap, calling it a “$300b SALT bribe to NY and CA millionaires.”

The fiscal hawk’s stance aligns with growing GOP opposition to Trump’s spending plans. Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination,” while Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) echoed deficit concerns.

Massie’s debt badge stunt follows his criticism of Trump’s military actions in Iran without Congressional approval and his support for War Powers Resolution votes.

