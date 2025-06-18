Anthony Scaramucci Quotes Harry Truman To Take A Sly Dig At Trump's Recent Ventures? — 'Show Me A Man That Gets Rich By Being A Politician…'

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, tapped into the ongoing debate about political integrity Tuesday by quoting former President Harry Truman.

What happened: In an X post, Scaramucci remembered words of the 33rd president of the U.S., which go like,

"I could never lend myself to any transaction, however respectable, that would commercialize on the prestige and dignity of the office of the presidency. Show me a man that gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook."

Notably, Truman was one of the poorest U.S. presidents, having started as a near-bankrupt clothes salesman in Missouri before serving a total of 18 years in Washington, D.C.

Soon, X users converged on the post, making comparisons to rich politicians, including President Donald Trump, who is the wealthiest U.S. president ever, and Nancy Pelosi.

Scaramucci didn't immediately return Benzinga's request to throw more light on his post.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci has been a known critic of Trump's policies, and even if not explicitly named, the post could imply a critique of the president.

In the past, Scaramucci blasted the launch of Official Trump TRUMP/USD memecoin as “Idi Amin-level corruption” and also flagged concerns around cryptocurrency ventures backed by Trump's family.

According to the president's latest financial disclosure, the family-backed cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial yielded him $57.4 million last year, positioning it as one of his primary sources of income.

Moreover, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. unveiled a “made in America” Trump-branded mobile phone venture during an event earlier this week, with the gold version of the phone costing $499 and monthly plans at $47.45.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

