US Marines Detain Civilian In Los Angeles Amid Immigration Protests, First Known Incident of Its Kind: Report

U.S. Marines have detained a civilian in Los Angeles, marking the first known instance of active-duty military involvement in such actions within the city. This comes amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement and ongoing protests.

What Happened: According to a Reuters report, U.S. Marines temporarily detained a civilian in Los Angeles on Friday. This marks the first known instance of active-duty troops, deployed by President Donald Trump, detaining a civilian in the city.

The incident occurred at the Wilshire Federal Building, where Marines were tasked with safeguarding the premises amidst ongoing protests over immigration raids.

Images captured by Reuters depicted Marines restraining the individual, identified as Marcos Leao, with zip ties before transferring him to the Department of Homeland Security.

Leao, an Army veteran and U.S. citizen, stated he was treated fairly after inadvertently crossing a restricted area while heading to a Department of Veterans Affairs office.

See Also: Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Pulls $1,600 From Poorest, Adds $12,000 For Richest Annually, Shows CBO Analysis

The U.S. military’s Northern Command spokesperson clarified that active-duty forces can temporarily detain individuals under specific conditions, ensuring the transfer to civilian law enforcement is immediate.

Currently, 200 Marines and over 2,000 National Guard members are stationed in Los Angeles to protect federal assets and personnel. An additional 500 Marines and 2,000 National Guard troops are expected to join, accompanying ICE agents on raids.

While troops can detain threats temporarily, they are not authorized to make arrests, adhering to the Posse Comitatus Act. However, invoking the Insurrection Act could expand military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Why It Matters: The deployment of Marines to Los Angeles streets, authorized by President Donald Trump, has escalated federal-state tensions, particularly as California has challenged this military involvement in immigration enforcement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has opposed the deployment, marking the first federal activation of the National Guard without gubernatorial consent since 1965.

A federal appeals court recently allowed Trump to maintain control over California’s National Guard, temporarily blocking a lower court ruling that would have returned control to Governor Newsom.

The ongoing protests have also led to curfews and mass arrests in Los Angeles, with 197 arrests reported in a single day, highlighting the intensity of the situation.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com