Elon Musk Took A $113 Billion Hit Over Trump's DOGE Mission: Calls It 'Worth It'

A fan page of Vice President JD Vance asked Americans on social media whether they would thank Elon Musk after the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO reportedly lost $113 billion while leading government efficiency efforts. Musk responded Tuesday with a simple “Worth it” on X.

What Happened: The fanpage wrote: “Elon Musk lost 25% of his fortune, approximately $113 billion, while leading efforts to streamline the U.S. government. Are you willing to give Elon Musk a heartfelt ‘thank you’? A. Hell yes B. No.”

Bloomberg and Forbes data confirm Musk’s net worth dropped approximately $113-121 billion during his 2025 Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) role. Tesla’s stock price suffered as investors questioned Musk’s divided attention between his companies and government work.

The wealth decline stems from multiple factors beyond Musk’s political involvement. Market competition and potential Trump administration tariffs have pressured Tesla’s valuation. Tesla stock represents Musk’s primary wealth source, making the company’s performance critical to his net worth.

Why It Matters: The exchange comes amid escalating tensions between President Donald Trump and Musk. Trump has privately called Musk a “big-time drug addict” in conversations with allies, according to The Washington Post.

The feud intensified after Musk criticized Trump’s budget legislation and suggested impeachment, while Trump threatened to cancel federal contracts with Musk’s companies.

The dispute has implications for Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla operations, particularly regarding federal contracts. Trump withdrew NASA administrator nominee Jared Isaacman, Musk’s preferred candidate, further straining relations between the billionaire and the administration.

