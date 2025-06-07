Trump vs. Musk: Trump Hints at Canceling Musk's Contracts: 'We'll Take a Look at Everything, He's Got a Lot of Money.' Here's How Musk Responded

Elon Musk has responded to President Donald Trump‘s comments about potentially canceling his federal contracts, stating, “Fair enough.”

What Happened: In a post on X, on Friday, Musk responded to a statement by President Trump, who suggested that he might review Musk’s contracts due to the substantial subsidies he receives. The President’s statement was shared by a Twitter user, DogeDesigner, to which Musk replied, “Fair enough.”

President Trump’s comments came in response to a question about Musk’s contracts, where he said, “We’ll take a look at everything. He’s got a lot of money.

He gets a lot of subsidy, so we’ll take a look at that only if it’s fair for him and for the country. I would certainly think about it yeah but it has to be fair.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s response to President Trump’s comments has drawn attention due to the potential implications for his businesses.

The tech mogul’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla Inc. TSLA, have received significant government subsidies in the past. A review of these contracts could impact the financial standing of Musk’s companies.

However, Musk’s nonchalant response suggests that he is not overly concerned about the potential review. This could indicate his confidence in the fairness and necessity of the subsidies his companies receive.

