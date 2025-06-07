Musk vs. Trump: Tesla Slashes Cybertruck Prices After Feud Heats Up, Here's How Much You Need To Pay for It Now

Zinger Key Points
- Musk counters a dip in Tesla stock with a Cybertruck discount amid a public spat with Donald Trump.
- Tesla's interest-free loan promotion for Cybertruck aims to rejuvenate sales after a polarizing political affiliation.
In the wake of the public disagreement between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, Tesla Inc. TSLA has declared significant price reductions for its Cybertruck model.
What Happened: Tesla is now offering interest-free loans for Cybertruck purchases, which is equivalent to a $10,000 discount. This decision was made in response to a 14% decrease in Tesla’s stock value, following a heated social media exchange between Musk and Trump.
Over the past year, Tesla’s popularity has taken a hit due to Musk’s association with the Trump administration.
This connection has resulted in a change in Tesla’s customer demographics, with those opposing Trump and Musk either selling or damaging their vehicles. The recent clash between the two could further affect Tesla’s sales.
As per the report by Electrek, Tesla has announced the interest-free loan offer for Cybertruck purchases, valid until June 30. This announcement came after a significant drop in Tesla’s stock due to the escalating conflict between Musk and Trump.
Despite its unique design, the Cybertruck has historically lagged in sales compared to other Tesla models. As of May, over 10,000 units remain unsold in Tesla’s inventory.
After leaving the White House, Musk has expressed his desire to avoid politics and concentrate on his tech companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.
Why It Matters: The recent feud between Musk and Trump, and the subsequent reaction of Tesla’s customer base, highlights the potential risks for companies when their leaders are closely tied to political figures.
The significant discount on the Cybertruck, a model that has already been struggling with sales, could be seen as a desperate move to boost sales and regain customer trust.
However, whether this strategy will be successful remains to be seen.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
