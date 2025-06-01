'Would We Be Able To Make It Back?' - NASA Astronauts Recount Harrowing Starliner Mission

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have shared the harrowing details of their nearly 10-month stay aboard the International Space Station, revealing they were unsure at one point whether they’d be able to return to Earth safely.

The two astronauts, part of the first crewed test of Boeing Co. BA ‘s Starliner spacecraft, faced critical thruster issues during docking, reports BBC.

Unable to proceed forward initially, they relied on support from Mission Control to stabilize the craft.

“Docking was imperative,” Wilmore told BBC. “If we weren’t able to dock, would we be able to make it back? We didn’t know.”

Originally scheduled for an eight-day test flight in June 2024, the mission took an unexpected turn.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Could Airlines With Starlink See Booking Boost? What Benzinga Reader Poll Says

With Starliner struggling to dock, Wilmore admitted the thought of being stranded entered their minds. However, he and Williams refrained from discussing the worst-case scenario aloud, instead focusing on solutions and coordination.

The pair eventually docked and remained aboard the ISS while NASA assessed Starliner’s readiness for re-entry.

Boeing maintained the vehicle was safe, and later demonstrated that with an uncrewed return in September 2024.

But NASA opted to bring the astronauts back using a SpaceX capsule, extending their stay dramatically.

Despite headlines suggesting they were stranded, both astronauts clarified the ISS had backup spacecraft ready for emergencies.

The situation also became politically charged when President Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for the astronauts’ extended stay. Wilmore dismissed the politicization, saying, “We understand space flight is hard.”

They returned on March 18 and described the physical challenges of readjusting to gravity.

Still, both credited daily resistance training in space for keeping them in top shape—Wilmore claimed he returned “stronger than I’ve ever been.” Williams echoed that sentiment, though admitted Earth’s gravity wasn’t easy on her joints at first.

Both astronauts remain optimistic about Starliner’s future, saying they’d gladly fly in the capsule again once technical issues are addressed.

“It’s a very capable spacecraft,” Williams told BBC, citing its unique features compared to other vehicles.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock/bella1105