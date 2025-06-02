June 2, 2025 6:51 PM 1 min read

Warren Buffett Makes Over $2.2 Million A Day From This Stock

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Warren Buffett's investment in Coca-Cola Co. KO is a master class in patient, long-term investing — and it pays him handsomely every single day.

What To Know: In 1988, Buffett began buying shares of Coca-Cola in the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash and ultimately amassed 400 million shares through his company Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. BRK BRK

The company's stake in Coca-Cola represents more than 10% of Berkshire’s portfolio and about 8% of Coca-Cola's outstanding shares. 

Fast forward to 2025, and those 400 million shares are worth over $25 billion — but the real magic is in the dividends. 

Coca-Cola pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, amounting to $2.04 per share annually. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is set to earn $816 million in Coca-Cola dividends in 2025. 

Broken down, that's about $2.23 million flowing into Berkshire's coffers every single day, or nearly $93,000 per hour. 

What Else: Buffett is well known for drinking Coke and has said he drinks about five cans a day, even at age 94. 

In 2015, he joked to Fortune, “I’m one-quarter Coca-Cola,” admitting that the drink accounts for 25% of his daily calorie intake. 

As he famously quipped, "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." 

For Buffett, Coca-Cola has been a sweet investment — one that pays, quite literally, every single day.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Overview
