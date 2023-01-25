Insider Insights: This Tool Shows These 2 Consumer Plays Could Be Ripe For A Rally

Benzinga's Insider Trades tool is an effective method for investors looking to gain an edge in the markets.

What Happened: Benzinga’s insider tool shows executives at Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY and Lovesac Co LOVE had been purchasing shares by the barrel.

From Dec. 8 to Jan. 13, Dave & Buster's executives and related parties purchased a whopping 3.63 million shares at an average price of $34.31 for a total $124.68 million.

Shares are currently trading around the $40 level.

From Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, executives at Lovesac purchased 48,000 shares at an average price of $21.63 for a total of $1.04 million.

Shares are currently trading at the $25.50 level.

Why It Matters: One of the key benefits of using Benzinga's Insider Trades tool is that it provides updated data on insider transactions. This allows investors to quickly identify and act on new trends and patterns in insider buying and selling.

Additionally, the tool allows investors to filter by company, insider and transaction type, giving them the flexibility to focus on the information that is most relevant to their investment strategy.

Benzinga's Insider Trades tool also provides detailed information on each insider transaction. This includes the insider's name, their position within the company and the number of shares they bought or sold.

This information can help investors understand the motivations behind an insider's trade and determine whether it is a bullish or bearish signal for the company's stock.

Investors can use the tool to track the performance of stocks that have been bought or sold by insiders. By analyzing the historical performance of these stocks, investors can gain a better understanding of how insider buying and selling has affected the stock's performance in the past, and make more informed predictions about its future performance.

Read next: Benzinga's Talk of the Town: Top Social Trending Stories You Need To Know

Photo: IncrediVFX via Shutterstock