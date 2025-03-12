March 12, 2025 12:13 PM 1 min read

Cannabis Firm Cresco Labs Reports Mixed Q4, CEO Says Company Will 'Strategically Deploy Capital To Create Growth' In 2025

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF reported on Wednesday a fourth-quarter revenue of $175.91 million, down from $188.24 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $172.13 million.

Fourth quarter operating cash flow stood at $29 million, with free cash flow of $27 million.

Also Read: Cannabis Stock Valuations Reflect No Expectation Of Federal Reform: Study

“In 2024, the team executed with discipline — streamlining operations, prioritizing profitability and generating record free cash flow,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs CEO and co-founder. “In 2025, we’re extending our focus to strategically deploy capital to create growth and maximize returns for the years ahead. It’s a straightforward approach: execute at the highest level, generate cash, reinvest in high-ROI opportunities, and repeat.”

Gross margin fell from 51.1% to 47.8%. Adjusted gross profit was $87 million, with a gross margin of 49.5%, down from 53% year-over-year.

Operating profit fell from $27.09 million to $19.41 million.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA reached $42 million, with a margin of 24%.

Earlier this week, the vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company announced its management services agreement with a Tier 3 Cultivation License in Kentucky.

The agreement entitles Cresco Labs to manage and operate a cultivation facility with up to 25,000 square feet of canopy, marking a significant milestone for the company and establishing Cresco Labs as one of only two operators of Kentucky’s coveted Tier 3 cultivation licenses.

CRLBF Price Action: Cresco Labs is down 0.13% at 74 cents at publication Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Plateresca via Shutterstock

CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.7300-1.48%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
CannabisEarningsNewsManagementGeneralBriefs

Cannabis is evolving – don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to leverage California’s unique market?

Join top executives, policymakers, and investors at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in Anaheim, CA, at the House of Blues on November 12. Dive deep into the latest strategies, investment trends, and brand insights that are shaping the future of cannabis!

Get your tickets now to secure your spot and avoid last-minute price hikes.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved