Cramer Weighs In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). The stock is trading more than 20% higher on Thursday on the news the company has appointed a new CEO, Mark Tritton, and Cramer thinks it should be trading even higher.

See Also: Market Loves Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Hire, But Analysts Warn Turnaround Is A Tough Job

Cramer is optimistic about the new CEO because of his potential influence on vendors. He added that the company is least affected by the trade deal and he sees more upside potential in the name.

Cramer has also said Tritton has apparently asked to be paid in shares, which means that he wants to turnaround the company.