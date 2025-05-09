May 9, 2025 10:31 PM 2 min read

Tesla Poised To Gain As Texas Declares 'Dexit,' Passing Bills To Shield Companies From Shareholder Lawsuits After Elon Musk's Pay Battle

Follow

Texas lawmakers have passed legislation that would significantly reduce small shareholders’ influence over corporations, potentially offering companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA a shield from legal challenges that have plagued them in Delaware.

What Happened: Two bills awaiting Governor Greg Abbott‘s signature – Senate Bill 29 and Senate Bill 1057 – would make it harder for shareholders to sue companies and raise requirements for bringing resolutions at annual meetings, reported Business Insider on Friday. Abbott has previously signaled support for SB 29.

“How can you have confidence in Delaware judges?” said Eric Lentell, Archer Aviation‘s top lawyer, who testified in favor of SB 29, referencing a Delaware court’s decision to strike down CEO Elon Musk‘s pay package at Tesla. “A shareholder vote was essentially ignored.”

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Texas), who backed SB 1057, described the legislation as “Dexit,” highlighting the growing exodus of companies from Delaware.

See Also: A 38-Year-Old Father Shares How He Paid $388,000 In Debt After Listening To Dave Ramsey: ‘We Held Off On A Lot Of Big Purchases’

Why It Matters: Tesla reincorporated in Texas following its Delaware court battle, while the New York Stock Exchange recently announced plans to establish NYSE Texas in Dallas.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Chris Babcock, who helped draft SB 29, defended the legislation as balanced, saying it was shaped by “a wide array of businesses and experts,” according to the BI report. The bills have received support from AT&T, Nasdaq, and the Texas Stock Exchange.

SB 29 would apply to major Texas-incorporated companies like Tesla and Southwest Airlines, while SB 1057 could affect businesses merely headquartered in the state, according to the BI report. Hughes said the legislation was partly inspired by hedge fund Engine No. 1‘s successful campaign to reshape ExxonMobil‘s board in 2021.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$299.295.08%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.24
Growth
45.60
Quality
91.39
Value
9.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which companies in Texas may benefit from new laws?
How will Tesla leverage the new legislation?
Could AT&T see growth from reduced shareholder power?
What impact on Southwest Airlines from these bills?
Will ExxonMobil adapt its strategy post-legislation?
How might Nasdaq capitalize on Texas' business shift?
What industries may relocate due to Dexit?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsLegalMarketsbenzinga neuroGreg Abbotttexas
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved