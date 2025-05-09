A 38-Year-Old Father Shares How He Paid $388,000 In Debt After Listening To Dave Ramsey: 'We Held Off On A Lot Of Big Purchases'

Most financial transformations take more than a decade, especially if you are starting with debt. While a big pile of debt can feel intimidating, it can also give you the motivation to change your financial situation.

That's exactly what happened with a couple who has paid off $388,000 in debt over 13 years. The couple was sick of high-interest payments on their student loans and came across Dave Ramsey's audiobooks.

The Redditor detailed how he and his wife paid off the debt after listening to Ramsey's advice.

"We held off on a lot of big purchases," the Redditor explained while sharing other strategies that worked. The tactics the 38-year-old father used can help you get out of debt and build wealth.

Yard Sales For The Kids

Kids are one of the biggest expenses you have, right next to your house. While many parents view raising a family as a worthwhile endeavor, there are some ways you can save money.

The father explained that they went to yard sales to buy clothing, books, and toys for the kids. The family even created a side hustle around buying and reselling yard sale finds, which helped a lot.

You may have to pick up a side hustle to make ends meet. The family found a fun one that could involve everyone. Some people turn side hustles into their professions after earning enough money. However, others work side hustles for short bursts. You don't have to do a side hustle forever if you don't want to, but it can move you closer to your financial goals.

Pay Off The Credit Card Every Month

Credit card debt derails many people on the path to wealth, so the couple was adamant about paying it off at the end of each month. That way, you get all of the benefits of a credit card without having to deal with high interest rates.

Not having credit card debt also makes it easier to cover other financial obligations. For instance, the couple recently paid off their entire house and don't have to worry about mortgage payments anymore. Now, they will have far more money to invest.

Keep A Monthly Journal Of Your Finances

The Redditor edited his post after receiving a bunch of comments to include an important detail. He recommended keeping a monthly journal of your finances and jotting down some notes.

This journal serves two benefits. The first advantage of a financial journal is that you can track your progress regularly. You can record entries at the end of each month or opt for a daily journal.

The second perk is that a financial journal allows you to document your progress. The couple revisits journal entries from previous years to see where they were and compare them to where they are now. It's easy to look at how far away you are from a goal, but journaling allows you to recognize how much you have accomplished. Then, it's easier to move toward the target.

