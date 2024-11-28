Microsoft's Xbox Game Store For Android 'Ready To Go Live,' Says Executive, But Legal Standoff With Google Halts Launch

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has developed its Xbox game store for Android but remains unable to launch the service due to ongoing legal complications, the company revealed Wednesday.

What Happened: Xbox executive Sarah Bond explained that while the game store functionality is complete, a recent court order preventing changes to Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOGL subsidiary Google’s Play Store has halted its implementation.

In a Bluesky post, Bond noted the store is “ready to go live” but awaits a final court decision.

The delay stems from a temporary administrative stay granted by Judge James Donato in a case challenging Google’s app store monopoly. Google maintains that Microsoft has always been able to offer game purchases through its Android app but has chosen not to do so.

See Also: Dogs, Cats, And Frogs — Crypto’s Wildest Winners In 2024: The Unexpected Tokens Turning Pocket Change Into Fortunes

The standoff highlights ongoing tensions in the mobile app ecosystem, with Microsoft seeking more flexibility in-app distribution. The company’s Xbox App already offers cloud gaming features, but direct game purchases remain blocked.

Google spokesperson Dan Jackson argued that the court order and rushed implementation could compromise the Play Store’s security infrastructure, according to The Verge report. Microsoft has not specified exact barriers preventing the store’s launch beyond the legal constraints.

Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a statement.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid broader regulatory scrutiny of big technology companies. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating Microsoft’s market practices in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, signaling increased regulatory attention on tech giants’ competitive strategies.

Google’s legal battle centers around Epic Games‘ allegations of monopolistic practices in its Android Play Store, where the tech giant charges a 30% commission on in-app purchases. Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, initiated the lawsuit after its app was removed from the Play Store in 2020 for bypassing Google's payment system.

Epic claimed that the commission stifles competition and inflates costs for developers and consumers. A jury ruled last year that Google had illegally monopolized app distribution and payment systems on Android, prompting a court order for significant changes to the Play Store’s structure.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.