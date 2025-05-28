Nokia Advances Multi-PON Fiber Tech, Powers blackned's Defense Networks

Nokia Corporation NOK shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday. The company disclosed the launch of a new co-existence solution that enables operators to simultaneously deploy 10G, 25G, and 50G PON technologies over a single fiber broadband network.

This approach is expected to help safeguard current infrastructure investments while offering the flexibility to mix technology types for tailored multi-gigabit services across residential and business segments.

The solution is designed for rapid deployment and supports high-density rollouts to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast, dependable broadband access.

Also Read: Nokia Trials Advanced 5G Defense Solutions In Norwegian Military Exercise

Nokia's new co-existence network element enables operators to deploy multiple PON technologies simultaneously on separate wavelengths without disrupting existing services.

This allows providers to extend the life of their infrastructure while addressing varied customer needs. Paired with Nokia's extensive multi-PON portfolio, the solution is ideal for both targeted and large-scale broadband deployments.

In a separate release, Nokia and blackened GmbH, which is majority-owned by Rheinmetall, inked a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop advanced deployable tactical networks for defense applications.

As part of the deal, the companies will integrate their respective technologies to create a specialized, mobile communication system tailored to Germany's defense needs, with the flexibility to be adapted for global applications.

Combining Nokia's 5G technology with blackned's defense digitalization expertise, the collaboration aims to deliver secure, high-performance communications solutions to support reliable connectivity in military field operations.

In May, the company disclosed the launch of Aurelis Optical LAN, its latest fiber-optic Local Area Network (LAN) solution created to address the changing connectivity needs of enterprises.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF IDGT and Defiance Connective Technologies ETF SIXG.

Price Action: NOK shares are trading higher by 0.55% to $5.44 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock