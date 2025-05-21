May 21, 2025 12:26 PM 2 min read

Visa's Dual Push: Enhancing Fintech Partnerships, Automating Virtual Card Payments

Visa Inc. V on Wednesday launched Visa Commercial Integrated Partners, which aims to enhance the connection between fintech companies and Visa’s commercial offerings via its dedicated commercial platform.

Through advanced APIs, Visa will enable business partners to embed its products directly into their applications. The program establishes the necessary ecosystem, technology, and framework.

This allows innovative fintechs and other business application providers to easily integrate payment functionalities into their platforms, thereby enabling the use of Visa credentials issued by Visa Commercial partners.

This program also benefits Visa’s business partners by cutting their development time and costs. It allows fintechs to concentrate on innovation and improving customer experiences while enabling their customers to make payments using their existing Commercial Card credentials.

Darren Parslow, Global Head of Visa Commercial Solutions, said, “By leveraging our network and Commercial APIs, we are enabling our partners to innovate faster, reduce development and distribution costs, and deliver superior payment experiences to their clients; it underscores Visa’s commitment to driving the future of digital payments and supporting the growth of the fintech ecosystem globally.”

In a separate release, Visa announced the general availability of its innovative Visa AR Manager product in the U.S.

This solution is designed to boost and retain existing card volume by automating the virtual card transaction process, directly addressing a major challenge for suppliers who accept commercial credentials.

Visa AR Manager streamlines virtual card transactions by automatically retrieving card account details, initiating authorization and clearing steps for the supplier, and then providing timely and useful reconciliation data to finalize invoices within the supplier’s ERP system.

This automation significantly simplifies how virtual card transactions are handled, reducing manual effort for merchants and allowing them to concentrate on their core business activities.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ and iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG.

Price Action: Visa shares are trading lower by 0.88% to $363.60 at last check Wednesday.

