Hewlett Packard, Nvidia Deepen Collaboration On AI Factory Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE on Monday announced enhancements to the portfolio of Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE solutions.

The solution is designed to support the full AI lifecycle and cater to the specific requirements of enterprises, service providers, sovereign entities, and research organizations.

These updates include deeper integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, expanding accelerated compute support for HPE Private Cloud AI, and launching the HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 software development kit (SDK) for the NVIDIA AI Data Platform.

HPE is also introducing new compute and software offerings featuring the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory-validated design.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, said, “By co-engineering cutting-edge AI technologies elevated by HPE’s robust solutions, we are empowering businesses to harness the full potential of these advancements throughout their organization, no matter where they are on their AI journey.”

Last week, HPE announced new guarantees for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 designed to enhance cyber resilience, optimize energy efficiency, and prevent data loss.

Also, the company unveiled simplification of hybrid IT modernization with cost-efficient, high-performance solutions: HPE Private Cloud Business Edition with Morpheus VM Essentials cuts VM licensing (up to 90%) on their low-TCO dHCI.

Price Action: HPE shares are trading lower by 1.66% to $17.46 at last check Monday.

