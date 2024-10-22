Amazon One Medical Launches AI Tools Aiming To Cut Over 17 Hours/Week Of Admin Tasks For Physicians

Amazon One Medical is taking steps to transform healthcare delivery through AI-driven tools, reducing administrative burdens for physicians and allowing more time for patient interaction.

The primary care subsidiary powered by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN aims to enhance patient experiences and help address the growing issue of healthcare provider burnout.

On average, family physicians spend over 17 hours per week on administrative tasks such as record review and note-taking—equivalent to two full days that could otherwise be used for patient care.

Andrew Diamond, chief medical officer at Amazon One Medical, emphasized the need to reduce these inefficiencies.

He explained that with AI tools integrated into their proprietary electronic health record (EHR) system, doctors can engage more meaningfully with patients without being distracted by paperwork.

Amazon's technology teams work closely with Amazon One Medical's providers to build AI solutions that streamline workflows.

Their custom EHR system, 1Life, allows for continuous improvement of tools, ensuring doctors can focus on patient care.

AWS generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock and AWS HealthScribe, play a crucial role in saving doctors time while improving care quality.

Amazon One Medical's AI tools offer several key features.

For instance, AWS HealthScribe captures real-time visit notes, allowing doctors to be present with patients rather than typing notes during consultations.

Providers can later review and approve the AI-generated notes, enhancing accuracy and patient engagement.

The AI also summarizes lengthy medical records, highlighting relevant details like test results and medications, helping doctors develop personalized care plans quickly and efficiently.

In addition to improving documentation, AI-powered tools enhance communication between care teams and patients.

The AI messaging tool allows care teams to respond to patient queries promptly, fostering better engagement and ongoing dialogue.

AI also aids in routing tasks and workflows to the appropriate care team member, facilitating seamless collaboration between doctors, pharmacists, and administrative staff.

Price Action: AMZN stock is down 0.08% at $189.55 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock