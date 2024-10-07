Google Must Open Play Store To Competitors, Judge Orders

On Monday, a U.S. District judge ordered Alphabet, Inc. GOOGGOOGL to open its Google Play Store to competitors, making it easier for developers of mobile app stores to compete on Android phones and tablets.

The Details: Judge James Donato issued his final ruling in Epic v. Google, ordering Google to distribute third-party app stores within the Google Play Store. The judge also ruled Google must give third-party app stores access to the full catalog of Google Play apps and allow developers to link to app downloads outside of the Play Store.

Google was also ordered to stop requiring Google Play billing for apps distributed on the Google Play Store and to allow developers to inform users about alternative payment methods from with the Play Store.

What Else: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file a high-level framework for potential remedies on Tuesday in its separate search distribution trial against Google.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth expects the DOJ to present a broad and punitive set of potential remedies that could include the separation of Android and Chrome and/or the separation of Google Search ads from Google.

GOOG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Alphabet shares ended Monday's session down 2.47% at $164.39.

