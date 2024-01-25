World's Smallest Brain Stimulation Device For Movement Disorder: FDA Approved Abbott's Liberta RC DBS system

Loading... Loading...

Abbott Laboratories ABT received FDA approval to launch the Liberta RC DBS system, the world’s smallest rechargeable deep brain stimulation (DBS) device with remote programming, to treat people living with movement disorders.

The Liberta RC DBS system also requires the fewest recharges of any FDA-approved DBS system, needing only ten recharge sessions a year for most people.

Related Content: Abbott Laboratories Surpasses Q4 Sales Expectations Despite Dip In COVID-19 Testing Demand.

Abbott says the Liberta RC DBS system is the only rechargeable DBS device compatible with Abbott’s proprietary NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a connected care technology in the U.S. that allows people to communicate with their doctors, ensure proper settings and functionality, and receive new treatment settings remotely as needed without stepping foot in a doctor’s office.

Abbott developed NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic after research showed that the average Abbott DBS user in the U.S. must travel more than 150 miles to access a movement disorder specialist.

At approximately the height and width of a smartwatch face, the Liberta RC DBS system is about 31% smaller than other commonly used implantable, rechargeable DBS devices currently available in the U.S.

When used under standard settings, Abbott’s Liberta RC DBS system needs to be recharged as few as every 37 days – or 10 times a year – using a wireless charger placed over the device.

Users who prefer a weekly charging schedule need only 30 minutes of charging.

The wireless charging system allows people to be active while wearing it and can fully recharge the Liberta RC DBS system twice before needing to be plugged in again.

The system, which is controlled on an Abbott-supplied patient controller or a compatible and secured iOS device, offers users helpful notifications and customizable settings for a personalized charging experience.

Price Action: ABT shares are up 1.18% at $112.08 on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Shuttershock