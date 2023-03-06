ñol


Medtronic Says PulseSelect Ablation System Demonstrates 'Impressive Results'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 3:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Medtronic plc MDT announced that its PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System exceeded its safety performance goal, with an adverse event rate of 0.7%, one of the lowest adverse event rates of any prior FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial for atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation or any multi-center PFA study. 
  • PULSED AF exceeded the threshold for its efficacy performance goal, and further, clinical success, freedom from recurrence of any symptomatic atrial arrhythmias, was at least 80% for each patient cohort. 
  • PFA is an ablation technology that uses pulsed electric fields to isolate the pulmonary veins for patients with paroxysmal or persistent AF.
  • There were no esophageal events, pulmonary vein stenosis, or phrenic nerve injury.
  • PULSED AF exceeded the threshold for efficacy performance at 66% efficacy in paroxysmal AF patients and 55% in persistent AF patients, based on the pre-specified performance goals of >50% (paroxysmal) and >40% (persistent) at 12 months. 
  • Freedom from atrial arrhythmia recurrence at 12 months was 70% in the paroxysmal cohort and 62% in the persistent. Additionally, clinical success, freedom from recurrence of any symptomatic atrial arrhythmias, was 80% for paroxysmal and 81% for the persistent cohort.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 1.86% at $81.84 on the last check Monday.

