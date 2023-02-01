ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Genetic Technologies Shares Jump After Strategic Alliance With Qiagen

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 1, 2023 2:22 PM | 1 min read
Genetic Technologies Shares Jump After Strategic Alliance With Qiagen
  • Genetic Technologies Limited GENE agreed to form a strategic alliance with Qiagen NV QGEN to establish and develop a 'Centre of Excellence facility in Australia.
  • Qiagen will support the improvement of GTG capabilities through software, hardware, consumable and technical solutions.
  • Genetic Technologies CEO Simon Morriss said it was an exciting opportunity for the company.
  • "We are extremely excited to be forming this alliance with the regional subsidiary of such a prestigious global partner," he said.
  • "After extensive trialing throughout 2022, we are now onboarding this capability within our labs and will see significant benefits with automation.
  • "We also see this relationship unlocking the reimbursable market within Australia, as our local GP clinics progressively adopt our tests."
  • The deal will also open the door to a wide range of new commercial opportunities for Genetic with greater automation capability and increased capacity, leading to long-term revenue growth.
  • Genetic Technologies said the partnership would make its geneType breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer tests the "most comprehensive offering" in the market in 2023.
  • Price Action: GENE shares are up 6.16% at $0.97 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingLarge CapNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved