- Genetic Technologies Limited GENE agreed to form a strategic alliance with Qiagen NV QGEN to establish and develop a 'Centre of Excellence facility in Australia.
- Qiagen will support the improvement of GTG capabilities through software, hardware, consumable and technical solutions.
- Genetic Technologies CEO Simon Morriss said it was an exciting opportunity for the company.
- "We are extremely excited to be forming this alliance with the regional subsidiary of such a prestigious global partner," he said.
- "After extensive trialing throughout 2022, we are now onboarding this capability within our labs and will see significant benefits with automation.
- "We also see this relationship unlocking the reimbursable market within Australia, as our local GP clinics progressively adopt our tests."
- The deal will also open the door to a wide range of new commercial opportunities for Genetic with greater automation capability and increased capacity, leading to long-term revenue growth.
- Genetic Technologies said the partnership would make its geneType breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer tests the "most comprehensive offering" in the market in 2023.
- Price Action: GENE shares are up 6.16% at $0.97 on the last check Wednesday.
